Family finds message in a bottle in Little Susitna River

A Wasilla family soaking up some Alaska fun in the sun made an unusual discovery while fishing in Late May. Pat Brashler and his four-year-old son Jameson found a message in a bottle while on the Little Susitna River.

"I just thought it was trash and he (Jameson) said, 'it's a message in a bottle!'", said Brashler.

The handwritten message was lightly written in pencil and tucked inside an IBC Root Beer glass bottle. It appeared to be written by two young girls who went by Amy and Angela.

"Amy and Angela were here camping in Houston on September 2, 2007, and would like to say a few things. Amy and Amy currently likes this boy named Darius. He's the sweetest guy in the whole world." the message read.

It starts out with the two girls describing their crushes, and discussing their friendship.

"Ms. Angela is one of the sweetest girls I know. I mean, she took me to Mexico, how cool is that?" Towards the end of the letter, a phone number is listed.

"Whoever finds this, please call (phone number) and tell them their daughters are safe now, and we love them. Thank you! Amy and Angela 9/2/07."

When Brashler called the phone number, a recording stated the phone number was disconnected. Brashler said he was puzzled to find the bottle 50 miles downstream from where it presumably originated thirteen years earlier but isn't alarmed by the wording.

"It sounds like a couple of teenagers were having fun camping and threw this bottle in the river, and it took a long time to get to where we found it," said Brashler.

He said he just hopes to someday reunite the message and the bottle to its original owners.

"I hope they're ok and everything's going good and that they would be overjoyed to find this-- that it took 13 years to get down the river and someone found it," said Brashler.

KTUU contacted Alaska State Troopers who said there are no known missing persons cases involving two females with those first names.

Full transcript of the letter:

"Amy and Angela were here camping in Houston on September 2, 2007, and would like to say a few things. Amy currently likes this boy named Darious. He's the sweetest guy in the whole world. He would do anything for me. Ms. Angela is one of the sweetest girls I know. I mean, she took me to Mexico, how cool is that? She'll also do anything for me that is legal. Angela... Angela currently likes this guy named Chad. He's very handsome and sweet. Amy is an awesome, great volleyball player, dare devil, risky, fun, head over hills [sic] girl. Whoever finds this, please call (phone number) and tell them their daughters are safe now and we love them. Thank you! Amy and Angela 9/2/07"

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

