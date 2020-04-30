Family of 5 displaced after Thursday morning fire

Fire near 33rd Avenue and C Street. (Photo from Dan Walker)
Updated: Thu 6:34 AM, Apr 30, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A family of five is getting help fro the Red Cross Thursday morning after their home caught fire.

The Anchorage Fire Department says it received a call around 3:30 a.m. about a fire near C Street and 33rd Avenue.

Once on scene, crews found one structure on fire. AFD says second and third story of the structure was involved. The fire didn't spread.

The fire was contacted around 4 a.m.

AFD says no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

