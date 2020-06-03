Alaskan family of police force veteran slain in St. Louis reflects on life and legacy

For one Alaskan family, mourning is not only in national solidarity for George Floyd, a middle-aged Black man who was pinned to the ground and suffocated after being kneeled on by several Minneapolis Police Department officers until and after he’d become unresponsive.

The family is now also grieving the loss of one of their own loved ones, former police chief and Capt. David Dorn, a 40-plus-year veteran of the Missouri police force who was shot and killed during a violent protest in St. Louis on Tuesday.

“I feel like part of me has been taken away, I really do,” said Christine McQueen, Dorn's sister. “That was my brother. We’re a year apart.

“I didn’t believe it,” she added. “I said, ‘No, it’s not true.’ I guess I’m not accepting it right now, I don’t know.”

The events that have developed over the last week-and-a-half, including the horrifying killing of Floyd, which sparked uprising across the United States, may have seemed somewhat far away from Alaska, with only non-violent demonstrations having thus far made appearances in the state. The pain and suffering behind the many events in cities across America, however, remains a reality for people around the world - Alaska included - and has hit home for millions, becoming exponentially worse this week for Dorn’s family.

“It’s been very devastating for the whole family,” said Rhonda Steele, whose husband is Dorn’s nephew. “My husband looked up to him. He was a pillar of his community. And to have something like that happen is just – really hits close to home.”

Dorn, 77, who spent 38 years with the St. Louis Police Department and served five more as a police chief in nearby Moline Acres, responded to an alarm and reported looting at his friend’s pawn shop during a riot in St. Louis early Tuesday, NBC News reported.

“All of this because people decided to steal and break windows,” said Chief John Hayden, of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, early Tuesday. “That's all [violent protestors] are doing. So I don't understand what that has to do with Mr. Floyd's death.”

During the incident at the pawn shop, Dorn was shot, police said, with four officers currently serving with the department also injured from gunfire on the same night.

“I understand how people feel about what happened,” McQueen said of Floyd’s death. “I feel the same way: It shouldn’t have happened. But to do the things they’re doing now, it just don’t make no sense.”

The four current St. Louis officers hit Tuesday were struck mostly in extremities and survived their injuries, but Dorn wasn’t so fortunate.

“It hurts my heart, it really does,” McQueen said.

During a press conference later in the day Tuesday, Hayden reacted to the news of Dorn's death.

"During a looting, David Dorn was exercising law enforcement training that he learned here (at SLMPD)," he said, "so in his honor, we are wearing our mourning bands.

"We would hope that you all will pray for them as well," he continued, "as we go through this crisis."

In an interview with NBC affiliate KSDK, Hayden also called Dorn "a fine captain," saying many of the younger officers looked up to him.

"So very well-liked and very pleasant," he said. "And his wife still works here, so a very sad time for our agency. We will honor him."

An onlooker captured much of the pawn shop shooting on camera, sharing it live via Facebook. The viral video, which has since been taken down, was how part of his family first learned about his death.

“I still don’t want to believe it,” McQueen said. “I know it’s true, but it’s hard. I mean, he was just a great person, and I don’t understand why he would be taken the way he was.”

St. Louis police said no fewer than 25 people were arrested and charged for various crimes early Tuesday, and at least 55 businesses were burglarized the same night.

Dorn’s killer is still being sought, with St. Louis police yet to announce a suspect.

