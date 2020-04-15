Farmer's markets and food trucks allowed open, owners fear limited customers

With the summer fast approaching, farmer's markets and food truck operators are getting ready for what they foresee to be one of the most challenging seasons in recent memory due to coronavirus.

In Anchorage, the municipality decided that farmer's markets and food trucks are allowed to operate during an assembly meeting Tuesday night, April 14th.

The next day, Mayor Ethan Berkowitz explained the decision, and how staying healthy falls on the vendors and the people who choose to visit these establishments.

"We can't guarantee anything," Berkowitz said on how the city will keep people safe at the market, "I think the premise is that we have learned how to stay physically distanced from other businesses. We are out in the public and the expectation is that people will remain physically distanced."

Owner Operator of Anchorage Markets, Michael Fox, said vendors will be given guidelines once the Downtown Market opens up. However, he said the affects of COVID-19 can already be felt in preparations.

"We're about to start losing vendors left and right over this pandemic," he said, "Which means that anybody that does attend the market, they may visit the market and look for a specific vendor and that vendor may not be there this year. So that's one of the things that we're seeing. Actually, we're down about 70% as of right now of vendor participation claims for this summer."

On top of limited selection, Fox said less vendors means less money to pay rent for the lot. He said they're working on a compromise with the city.

He said market visitors should expect to see signage reminding people to be physically distant, a lack of sampling, and to not be allowed to touch any products.

Other players in farmer's markets and summer events in general are the food truck operations. According to the Alaska Food Truck Association president, Kristina Rickard setting up shop this year could be a gamble.

She said food truck operators usually have to pay to sell food at venues and events. Using the Downtown Market as an example, she explained that it's a hard decision to open up with fewer people out and about while paying about $4,500 to be there.

"A majority of the business for that venue is tourists," she said, "So there's not going to be those tourists coming. Granted there's going to be some Alaskans that come out and that's just part of supporting local businesses. But you know that's going to impact their sales and whether or not they're going to be able to stay afloat."

She said predicted lack of tourism this summer will have a huge impact on food trucks planning to make large amounts of their yearly revenue at events. Fox said the same goes for farmer's markets.

Rickard said some venues are offering food truck owners their money back, but not all of them.

Rickard said the daily operation of her food truck company, Boom Ba Laddy's, has already been severely impacted. She said the late night crowd they try to serve is non-existent with the hunker down order.

Now, she said they've been setting up near places where essential workers work, adjusting their hours, and having customers order by phone from their cars when more than five people line up.

