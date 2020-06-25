Federal court blocks timber sale in Alaska's Tongass Forest

A federal judge has blocked what would have been the largest timber sale in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest in decades.

CoastAlaska reported the ruling ends the U.S. Forest Service’s plan to open just over 37 square miles of old-growth forest on Prince of Wales Island to commercial logging.

The ruling also stops road construction for the planned 15-year project.

The ruling says the economic harm of invalidating the timber sales does not outweigh the agency's errors in handling the project.

The decision affects the Prince of Wales Island project and the Central Tongass Project near Petersburg and Wrangell.

