Federal ruling on workplace discrimination not sweeping reform, but adds protections for Alaska's LGBTQ workers

In a major development out of Washington, D.C., on Monday, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that existing federal law forbids job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

For 21 states across the country, the federal-level acknowledgement of prohibiting this particular discrimination by employers won't be reflected in extensive changes to existing law, as those states already include sexual orientation discrimination protections. For the other states, however - including Alaska - the decision is a new development in protections for LGBTQ workers, though some communities do already have separate coverage in place.

"Anchorage Municipal Code already prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation," said Ryan Fortson, a professor of legal studies at the University of Alaska Anchorage. "But statewide, there is not a similar provision.

"And what the decision meant is that this concept of 'sex' incorporated sexual orientation," he continued. "Employers are not allowed to use sexual orientation as a basis for hiring or firing employees, or for any other kind of on-the-job treatment."

In the 6-3 decision finalized by the nation's highest court, protections from the 1964 Civil Rights Act, and specifically Title VII, do indeed extend to sexual orientation and gender identity. However, while a main purpose of the ruling is to help prevent workplace discrimination - including being fired, not hired, or paid less or harassed - for LGBTQ workers, the ruling does not mean businesses must serve everyone.

"The Supreme Court didn't get into the whole issue of freedom of religious expression," said Lynne Curry, President of Communication Works, Inc. "But most proactive Alaska businesses and almost all Anchorage businesses, the ruling does not change much.

"What is challenging, though, is that many of the training materials are out of date," she added. "Business owners are going to have to deal with that. And proactive training will eliminate those problems before it creates a hostile environment."

Curry and Fortson said they both expect litigation following the SCOTUS decision, which isn't uncommon following some of the more major determinations.

"There are employers who are not going to like it," Curry said. "There are business owners who are not going to like it. There are employees who are not going to like it. So there is an expectation that there will be some litigation."

While discrimination complaints will now be supported by law, specifically those regarding employee-employer relationships, Fortson mentioned other discrimination court cases - such as one over a cake for a same-sex wedding - as examples of incidents in which the federal rule would not apply.

"There's no finding there based on the constitutional right for protection on the basis of sexual orientation," he said. "With any SCOTUS decision, there will be other implications in how this actually plays out in other courts - and that remains to be seen."

