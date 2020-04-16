Federal subsistence harvest permits to be issued by mail

The USDA Forest Service announced Thursday it is issuing federal subsistence harvest permits through the mail. The agency said this for the health and safety of both its workforce and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualified federal subsistence users who want to receive a federal harvest permit for fish or wildlife should call or email the local subsistence contacts below:

Yakutat Ranger District:

Susan Oehlers, susan.oehlers@usda.gov; or Lee Benson, (907) 784-3018

Juneau Ranger Distrist/Admirality Island National Monument:

Jake Musselwhite, (907) 789-6256, jacob.g.musselwhite@usda.gov

Sitka and Hoonah Ranger Districts:

Justin Koller, (907) 747-4297, justin.koller@usda.gov

Petersburg and Wrangell Ranger Districts:

Rob Cross, (907) 723-8653, robert.cross@usda.gov

Thorne Bay, Craig and Ketchikan Misty Fjords Ranger Districts:

Jeff Reeves 907-826-1649 or jeffrey.reeves@usda.gov

Further information on the Federal Subsistence Management Program can be found on the web at www.doi.gov/subsistence.

