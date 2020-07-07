Figures show Alaska state troopers remain nearly 90% white

A vast majority of Alaska State Troopers are white, making the primary statewide law enforcement agency substantially less diverse than Alaska’s population.

Alaska Public Media reported about 87% of the state’s 355 troopers are white, compared to 65% of Alaska’s population.

The figures released by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy's administration show Alaska Natives and Native Americans have the next largest representation among troopers at 5%, while those groups represent about 20% of the overall population.

The agency says it plans to devote extra time to targeting applicants from diverse groups through advertising and recruiting within the nation’s military branches.