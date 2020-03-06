Final EIS in Alaska LNG project published, final order expected in June 2020

The final Environmental Impact Statement for the Alaska LNG project has been published by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

“In the coming days we will review the conclusions in the EIS, examine any differences with the draft EIS published last year, and use these conclusions to help inform decisions about the next steps for Alaska LNG," said AGDC President Frank Richards.

The EIS analyzes the project’s environmental impacts and associated mitigation measures. The EIS is a mandatory step towards gaining the principal federal approval, or final order, required to construct and operate the project.

The Alaska Senate Majority released a statement on the news about the FEIS.

“This significant milestone is the product of hard-working Alaskans, with strong input from Alaskans statewide,” said Senate President Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage. “The LNG project has tremendous potential to generate new revenue and jobs for our state, and we’re encouraged by this progress. The FEIS is not a final green light for this project, but paves the way for the actual authorization expected in June. I appreciate the hard work that AGDC and our industry partners, BP and ExxonMobil, have done to reduce the cost of the project.”

FERC is scheduled to issue the final order for Alaska LNG in June 2020.

