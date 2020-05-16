Firefighters battling 46-acre Moose Meadows Fire north of Wasilla

Fire crews are working to contain a 46-acre fire that broke out shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Moose Meadows Road about six miles north of Wasilla.

According to a 5:30 p.m. update from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, 60 wildland firefighters from the Alaska Division of Forestry, two helicopters, two air retardant tankers, and two air attack planes are working to contain the fire.

"Firefighters are getting a good handle on containment despite the increase in size," the Division of Forestry said in the 5:30 p.m. update release.

The Moose Meadows Fire, first reported at 2:23 p.m., was originally estimated to be burning at 2.5 acres, and had grown to five acres by the time fire crews arrived on the scene.



MSB says Mat-Su Area Forestry station crews mounted an aggressive initial attack, with help in the air from a helicopter, air attack plane and retardant tanker based in Palmer to establish aerial suppression efforts.

The Gannet Glacier Fire Crew, the Pioneer Peak Hotshot Crew, and four engines from the Mat-Su forestry station are on the ground in the area.

Two homes at the end of Moose Meadows Road were evacuated as a precaution.

Fire managers believe the fire is human-caused.

A burn permit suspension is in effect for most of Alaska, including the Mat-Su Valley due to extremely dry conditions.

The public is asked to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work without interference.

