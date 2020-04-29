Firefighting crews working on containing wildfire in the Valley

Officials said early Wednesday that fire crews are working on what was initially believed to be a small wildfire off a small access road near Knik Goose Bay Rd.

"We received multiple calls from folks in Anchorage and around the Valley that cold see the smoke," said Phil Blydenburgh, Fire Management Officer for the Mat-Su Southwest Div. of Forestry. "The first size-up we got from helitack crew was that it is two acres."

Shortly thereafter, however, the estimate had grown to 30 acres in what is the second wildfire in the area in just two days, according to Tim Mowry of the Division of Forestry.

"It just shows how dry things are," Mowry said. "There is no snow anywhere out there. It's just all dead, dry grass."

About 50 people are currently working on the fire, which is accessible on the ground via a two-track or four-wheeling trail along South Trumpeter Dr., according to Blydenburgh.

Crews are currently working the fire primarily with drops from buckets, but several hand crews are also on the ground. Mowry also said that crews are using the ATV trail to try to get hoseline to the fire, and that water tenders from Central Mat-Su Fire Department are there to help provide water.

Smoke seen in the area is from the wildfire - burning mostly in grass and intermittent spruce - as well as several controlled burns in the area, officials said.

The Point Mackenzie Fire, which was only about an acre in size, burned Tuesday a mile-and-a-half or so away from the fire burning as of Wednesday evening, though officials said the two fires are not related. A burn suspension in the area is set to begin on May 1.

