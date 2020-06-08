First COVID-19 case announced in Wrangell by DHSS

Updated: Mon 12:54 PM, Jun 08, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reports that there are 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska on Monday. There are a total of 384 recovered cases with 169 cases still active.

The State of Alaska has had 563 cumulative cases for residents and 46 non-resident cases.

According to DHSS, there are 11 new cases in Anchorage, one in Juneau, four in the Kenai Penninsula Borough, two in the Matanuska-Sustina Borough, one in the Wrangell City and Borough.

This is the first positive COVID-19 case announced in Wrangell.

There are a total of 48 hospitalizations and 10 deaths across Alaska since the pandemic began.

Municipality of Anchorage: 283

  • Anchorage: 249
  • Chugiak: 7
  • Eagle River: 23
  • Girdwood: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 83

  • Anchor Point: 7
  • Fritz Creek: 1
  • Homer: 19
  • Kenai: 13
  • Nikiski: 4
  • Other: 22
  • Seward: 3
  • Soldotna: 11
  • Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

  • Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85

  • Fairbanks: 66
  • North Pole: 18
  • Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3

  • Delta Junction: 1
  • Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

  • Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 37

  • Palmer: 10
  • Wasilla: 24
  • Willow: 1
  • Big Lake: 2

Nome Census Area: 3

  • Nome: 3

North Slope Borough: 1

  • Other: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

  • Other: 2

    • Southeast Alaska: 60

    • Douglas: 2
    • Juneau: 33
    • Ketchikan: 16
    • Petersburg: 4
    • Craig: 2
    • Sitka: 2
    • Wrangell: 1

    Bethel Census Area: 3

    • Bethel: 1
    • Other: 2

    Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

    • Other: 1

