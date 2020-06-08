First COVID-19 case announced in Wrangell by DHSS

The Department of Health and Social Services reports that there are 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska on Monday. There are a total of 384 recovered cases with 169 cases still active.

The State of Alaska has had 563 cumulative cases for residents and 46 non-resident cases.

According to DHSS, there are 11 new cases in Anchorage, one in Juneau, four in the Kenai Penninsula Borough, two in the Matanuska-Sustina Borough, one in the Wrangell City and Borough.

This is the first positive COVID-19 case announced in Wrangell.

There are a total of 48 hospitalizations and 10 deaths across Alaska since the pandemic began.

Municipality of Anchorage: 283



Anchorage: 249

Chugiak: 7

Eagle River: 23

Girdwood: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 83



Anchor Point: 7

Fritz Creek: 1

Homer: 19

Kenai: 13

Nikiski: 4

Other: 22

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 11

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 37



Palmer: 10

Wasilla: 24

Willow: 1

Big Lake: 2

Nome Census Area: 3



Nome: 3

North Slope Borough: 1



Other: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Other: 2

Southeast Alaska: 60



Douglas: 2

Juneau: 33

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 2

Wrangell: 1

Bethel Census Area: 3



Bethel: 1

Other: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1



Other: 1

