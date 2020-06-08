First COVID-19 case announced in Wrangell by DHSS

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reports that there are 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska on Monday. There are a total of 384 recovered cases with 169 cases still active.
The State of Alaska has had 563 cumulative cases for residents and 46 non-resident cases.
According to DHSS, there are 11 new cases in Anchorage, one in Juneau, four in the Kenai Penninsula Borough, two in the Matanuska-Sustina Borough, one in the Wrangell City and Borough.
This is the first positive COVID-19 case announced in Wrangell.
There are a total of 48 hospitalizations and 10 deaths across Alaska since the pandemic began.
Municipality of Anchorage: 283
- Anchorage: 249
- Chugiak: 7
- Eagle River: 23
- Girdwood: 4
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 83
- Anchor Point: 7
- Fritz Creek: 1
- Homer: 19
- Kenai: 13
- Nikiski: 4
- Other: 22
- Seward: 3
- Soldotna: 11
- Sterling: 3
Kodiak Island Borough: 1
- Kodiak: 1
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85
- Fairbanks: 66
- North Pole: 18
- Other: 1
Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3
- Delta Junction: 1
- Tok: 2
Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
- Other: 1
Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 37
- Palmer: 10
- Wasilla: 24
- Willow: 1
- Big Lake: 2
Nome Census Area: 3
- Nome: 3
North Slope Borough: 1
- Other: 1
Northwest Arctic Borough: 2
Southeast Alaska: 60
- Douglas: 2
- Juneau: 33
- Ketchikan: 16
- Petersburg: 4
- Craig: 2
- Sitka: 2
- Wrangell: 1
Bethel Census Area: 3
- Bethel: 1
- Other: 2
Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
- Other: 1
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.