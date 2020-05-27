First case of COVID-19 reported in North Slope region

The Arctic Slope Native Association is reporting its first COVID-19 case in the North Slope region. The individual was traveling from Anchorage to Utqiagvik and on to another community that has not been named for privacy reasons. The person was tested on May 22 for the virus but was not showing any symptoms of the virus at the time.

Since the case was identified Wednesday, it will not be reported with the state’s coronavirus data until Thursday.

The Department of Health and Social Services is also reporting one new case of the virus and one new hospitalization. The new case is the third in the YK Delta, but the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. is keeping the name of the village confidential for privacy reasons. The new case is in a female under the age of 10.

The case, which was identified Tuesday, has prompted the YKHC to send a response team to the village to provide rapid screening and testing, the corporation said. The Samuel Simmonds Memorial Hospital in Utqiagvik has also sent a response team to the community with the new COVID-19 case to provide testing, DHSS said.

The new case brings the total cases in the state to 412 and the new hospitalization brings the state total up to 46. There were no new deaths reported Wednesday.

