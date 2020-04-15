First positive case of COVID-19 in Kodiak announced

Kodiak Area Emergency Services Organization has announced the first positive case of the novel coronavirus in Kodiak.

Officials say the person is not extremely sick and is staying at home.

“Kodiak Public Health officials have made contact with this individual and will continue to monitor the condition to ensure continued self-isolation. Public Health officials will initiate a contact investigation and reach out to any person who may have come into contact with this individual. Public Health will notify and isolate additional persons as appropriate,” officials wrote in a press release.

Kodiak Area Emergency Services Organization says it’s working closely with Kodiak Public Health to identify anyone who may be at risk for having contact with this individual.

it hasn't been determined if it was a travel-related case an official said.

Officials are asking people to continue to follow CDC recommendations that can be found on its website.

Officials add “If you are sick or suspect that you may be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, you should remain at home and contact your health care provider.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the total amount of COVID-19 cases in Alaska was near 293.

