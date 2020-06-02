First wildfires at Denali National Park spotted

The Denali National Park and Preserve is reporting the first fires of the year within the park. One wildfire is located near mile marker 93 and was identified by a Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service aircraft on Monday.

Park officials say that the wildfire is covering 5-10 acres of land while actively burning the majority of a spruce island. The National Park Service intends on flying firefighters to the site to assess if any cabins are threatened by the fire.

Another potential fire was reported near Wonder Lake. A National Park Service wildlife technician spotted smoke in the area but further efforts to find the source have been unsuccessful, a release from the park said.

Fires are not always a bad thing, the park says, noting that boreal forests need fires to keep the environment healthy and diverse. Since there is a heightened potential for fires in the coming weeks, fire managers will be monitoring the area.

