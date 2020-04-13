Fish and Game: Travel restrictions include upcoming sport fishing season, but here's what you can do

Sport and personal use fishing between communities is no longer allowed due to COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, and to Health Mandate 012.

Traveling between communities is not allowed unless it is to support “critical infrastructure, or for critical personal needs” and sport and personal fishing does not fall under this category, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in a release sent Monday.

Fish and Game says this mandate is to help control the spread of COVID-19 to people in communities throughout Alaska.

While traveling to other communities is prohibited, Fish and Game said Alaskans may travel to fishing locations. As a reminder, Alaska Fish and Game says when fishing the public must follow these guidelines:

1) Try to find the resource you intend to pursue as close to your home residence as possible.

2) Find out local mandates in communities through which you plan to travel before you leave. You must abide by them.

3) Totally provision your trip from your community of origin. Don’t plan on buying food, drinks or even fuel (if possible) after you begin your trip and until you return home.

4) Practice social distancing while sport or personal use fishing with anyone not considered part of your immediate household, including while traveling from your community to your fishing location.

5) Wear face coverings as suggested in Health Alert 010 issued April 3, 2020.

