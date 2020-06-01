Fishing restrictions on the Kenai Peninsula limit salmon fishing options

Alaska Fish and Game have announced some restrictions in the Cook Inlet Saltwaters, Anchor River and Deep Creek.

In hopes of protecting the king salmon population, ADF&G is closing the Anchor River and Deep Creek drainage to sport fishing. This starts on June 3 and goes until July 15.

The change is due to low king salmon counts. In total 184 king salmon have been counted as of May 31 on the Anchor River and 138 king salmon have been counted on Deep Creek.

ADF&G says in previous years they would see numbers of 3,800 to 7,600 king salmon.

For more information click here.

ADF&G is closing sport fishing for king salmon, including catch-and-release in the Cook Inlet Saltwaters north of Bluff Point and within one mile of the shore. This will take effect starting June 3 until July 15.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

