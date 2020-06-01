Fishing trawler discovers 86 coronavirus cases on board

American Seafoods Company says 86 crew members on-board the American Dynasty have tested positive for COVID-19. Nine tests are still pending. Due to the outbreak the American Dynasty has returned to the Port of Seattle and is on lock-down.

This comes after one person felt symptoms and tested positive while on the American Dynasty.

The American Dynasty spends early June through October fishing for Wild Alaska Pollock, according to the company's web site.

American Seafoods says all of the crew members were tested and screened for COVID-19 antibodies and viral infections before they boarded the ship, and only those who tested negative were allowed on-board.

“American Seafoods is cooperating with the U.S. Coast Guard, the CDC, the Seattle/King County Health Department, Whatcom County Health Department, and the Port of Seattle.” American Seafoods CEO Mikel Durham

