Five new COVID-19 cases reported in four Alaska communities Friday

The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting five new resident cases and one new nonresident case. Of the five new resident cases, two are in Anchorage, one in Juneau, one in Homer and one in Soldotna.

Alaska now has 430 total resident cases.

The new nonresident case was in a visitor to the Kenai Peninsula Borough. DHSS said that person had completed a 14-day quarantine but was “detected as a positive case after.” Since the person is not an Alaska resident, they will not be added to the state totals. There have been 18 nonresident cases identified in Alaska, and DHSS said three were visitors.

The City and Borough of Juneau reported its COVID-19 case Thursday, saying that the case was under investigation. Friday, the City and Borough of Juneau reported an additional case that will be included in the state’s coronavirus data on Saturday.

“The case reported today and the one yesterday appear to be related to travel outside of Alaska,” the City and Borough said in a press release.

Of the new resident cases, one is under the age of 10, one aged 10-19, two aged 20-29 and one aged 60-69. Four of the cases are male and one is female.

There was one new hospitalization and one new recovery reported Friday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

