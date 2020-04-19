Five new COVID-19 cases reported in three Alaska communities

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported five new cases of COVID-19 in three Alaska communities Sunday, bringing Alaska's COVID-19 case count to 319.

Anchorage: 3

Palmer: 1

Petersburg: 1

Six more cases were reported as having recovered. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported.

Of the newly reported cases, three are male and two female. Two are aged 30-39, one aged 40-49, and two aged 60-69.

The source of acquisition for all five remains under investigation.

37 confirmed cases or persons under investigation are currently hospitalized according to DHSS data.





Alaska hospital capacity data as of April 19, 2020 (from Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

According to DHSS data, of Alaska's 319 cases, 68 are the result of community spread, 89 are travel-related, 114 are secondary infections, and 48 are under investigation.

Of Alaska's 319 cases, 162 cases are female and 157 male.

Municipality of Anchorage: 154



Anchorage: 141

Chugiak: 3

Eagle river: 7

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 19



Anchor Point: 1

Homer: 2

Kenai: 4

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 79



Fairbanks: 63

North Pole: 15

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1



Delta Juncton: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 18



Palmer: 8

Wasilla: 10

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 44



Juneau: 24

Ketchikan: 15

Petersburg: 3

Craig: 2

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1





Alaska COVID-19 case count as of Sunday, April 19, 2020 (From Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

