Five new reported COVID-19 cases in Alaska hit Southeast and Mat-Su

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced five new cases of COVID-19 in four Alaska communities Saturday. An Anchorage resident, two Soldotna residents and two Mat-Su residents make up the five new cases. Of the Mat-Su cases, one is in Palmer and one is in Wasilla.

These five new cases bring the states cumulative case count to 314. Of the new cases, two are male and three are female. One is aged 10-19; one is aged 30-39; two are aged 40-49; and one is aged 70-79. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported Saturday. As of Saturday the DHSS numbers show 147 Alaskans have recovered from coronavirus so far.

On Friday, Governor Dunleavy said a team is working up a plan to start re-opening additional economic sectors.

