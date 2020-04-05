Flood potential for spring breakup expected to be above normal for much of Alaska

The River Forecast Center released its spring breakup forecast for 2020, and flood potential is expected to be above average for areas south of the Brooks Range.

Areas of north of the Brooks Range should see a normal flood potential. Rivers across the state have normal to thicker than normal ice depths and the snowpack is near normal or above normal. The Yukon Territory is well above average for their snowpack.

Temperatures for the first half of April are forecast to stay cooler than average for areas south of the Brooks Range. The second halves of April, May and June are all expected to see above normal temperatures.

River breakup is split into two categories: dynamic and thermal.

According to the RFC, a dynamic breakup is when the ice remains hard and resists breaking up. The ice moves when it’s pushed by ice from upstream. This tends to lead to ice jams forming which can cause flooding upstream.

In a thermal breakup, the ice rots in place and is fairly weak when ice from upstream arrives. The ice breaks up more easily and significant ice jams don’t form. Most breakups are a combination of the two types.

The RFC expects spring 2020 to lean more toward the dynamic side because of the thick existing ice and the more dramatic warm up that is forecast.

For reference, 2009, 2012 and 2013 had similar ice and snow conditions as Alaska is experiencing this year. Both 2009 and 2013 had significant ice jam flooding. 2012 had ice jams and moderate flooding at some locations, according to the River Forecast Center.

