Flood risk on the Kuskokwim rises with ice jam upriver

Ice and water near Bethel as breakup continues.
ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - An ice jam on the Kuskokwim River has prompted a flood watch for the communities between Aniak and Akiak including Kalskag and Tuluksak.

The ice jam is downriver from Napaimiut and was causing flooding upstream as of Wednesday.

If the ice jam breaks, it could cause flooding downstream.

Residents in those areas should be prepared for possible rapid rises in water levels.

The Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center says the threat to the village downstream is pretty high over the next several days.

Crews are preparing to fly out of Bethel today. KTUU will update this story as more information becomes available.

