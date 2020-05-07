Flooding along Kuskokwim continues as high water moves downriver

Kwethluk on the Kuskokwim River continues to see flooding as of Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service says high water is expected for homes and roads in the area.

There is no significant ice in the river so the threat of flooding caused by an ice jam if low but high water is working its way down the Kuskokwim River which will lead to flooding. High water on the Kwethluk river is likely adding to the flooding.

The NWS statement says the high water along with the wetlands nature of the surrounding land means the flooding is expected to continue for a while. There is a Flood Warning in place until 7:30 p.m. Sunday for the area.

A Flood Advisory is also in place for the Kuskokwim from Akiachak to Napakiak, including Bethel. The high water moving down the Kuskokwim is expected to cause localized flooding. NWS says the threat of minor flooding due to high water in the area will last “at least the next couple days and likely into next week.” The current flood advisory is set to expire at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

A Flood Watch is in place for the Yukon River at Bishop Rock through Friday morning. According to the NWS, a pilot reported an ice jam on the river at Bishop Rock at 11 a.m. Friday.

“Residents of Galena and other areas upriver from Bishop Rock should maintain a close watch on the Yukon River levels and be prepared to move to higher ground,” said the NWS release.

