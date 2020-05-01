With flooding at Napaimute on the Kuskokwim River, risk downstream remains

An ice jam on the Kuskokwim River downriver of Napaimute has created heavy flooding in the village.

As such, a flood warning is in place for areas from Napaimute to Kalskag. The watch continues for locations from south of Kalskag to Akiak. If the ice jam breaks, it could cause flooding downstream, residents in those areas should be prepared for possible rapid rises in water levels.

Claude Denver, Response Manager with the State Emergency Operations Center says a crew flew out of Bethel Friday and went as far north as Stony River before flying back to Bethel. The ice jam is still located at Napaimute, according to Denver. He said the crew spoke with a number of communities Friday, both up and down the river, and that the communities have emergency plans in place.

He also said they launched a second air crew for the Upper Yukon area from Eagle to Circle. The ice is still pretty much in place in that area but Denver says they are watching Circle closely because that part of the river can see ice jams in the tributaries.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.