Florida man fined for illegally killing black bear in Alaska

A Florida man has been fined $8,000 for illegally killing a black bear in Alaska’s Kenai National Wildlife Refuge.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew M. Scoble on Monday fined 63-year-old James L. Connolly of St. Petersburg, Florida, for the illegal kill.

Connolly was also ordered to forfeit the black bear hide and serve two years of probation, during which time he is not allowed to hunt anywhere in the United States.

The judge noted Connolly’s actions were “abhorrent,” especially since he traveled to Alaska with the intent to hunt and kill a wild animal without knowing the proper areas where he could legally take an animal.

