For Alaskans struggling with mental health: You’re not alone and help is there

Mental health professionals want Alaskans that are struggling with mental health during the pandemic to know that they are not alone and help is available to them.

About four in 10 Americans report the pandemic is affecting their mental health, according to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“Definitely more people are reaching out,” said Dr. Tami Lubitsh-White, a licensed psychologist in Anchorage. "The problem is that many people are concerned about their health insurance and what they cover and whether they will be able to do it over time. And there are more money concerns. So that is part of the equation, too.”

Lubitsh-White said that for those seeking counseling sessions, it may take a few calls to different offices to find someone taking in new patients because of the high demands.

“Providers have changed their hours, added weekends,” Tami Lubitsh-White said. “We're very proactive in really trying to be as available as practically possible to meet the demands to provide even short sessions.”

Lubitsh-White said counseling sessions could be a great resource, but there are more immediate options.

Careline is Alaska’s statewide suicide hotline, but the help is available to anyone struggling with mental health or knows someone struggling.

“The Careline is a resource for all Alaskans,” said Leah Van Kirk, the statewide suicide prevention coordinator with the Division of Behavioral Health. “It's free. It's completely confidential, which is really important.

Anyone can call in for any reason. So if you're feeling anxiety, if you're feeling lonely, because of all of the isolation, you can use this resource.”

Van Kirk said the hotline has not seen an increase in new callers since the pandemic began, but an increase in the frequency of those who already use the hotline.

The hotline is available 24/7 and help can be reached by calling 1-877-266-HELP or by texting 4HELP to 839863.

Van Kirk said the Division of Behavioral Health established a relief line just for Alaska responders who may have their mental health affected by COVID 19. Staff answering the phones are often first responders. The line can be reached by calling (844) 985-8275.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention recommends having a daily routine, setting goals, taking breaks, and more to keep morale up. They have more resources on their website.

