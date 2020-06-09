For David Wight, a homecoming parade after being hospitalized for 64 days

The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to most hospital visits - even for those fighting for their lives - and changed many of the celebrations planned over the last few weeks. Nothing, however, could put a stop to a hospital homecoming on Tuesday night.

Ballons and signs lay in the grass ahead of a drive-by parade for David Wight.

The idea was a surprise drive-by parade in honor of David Wight, a cancer survivor, father, husband and community contributor, known also for his role at Alyeska Pipeline Sevice Co.

"It's cool. He's such a cool guy," said Nancy Muhlbauer, part of a parade planned for Tuesday. "He gives so much to the community - and I think he has no idea!"

During an incident in April while snowblowing his driveway, Wight slipped and suffered an internal injury that landed him in a local hospital. There, he was prevented - in part due to the coronavirus pandemic - from seeing any friends or family.

"After 64 days in the hospital, I wanted him to feel loved," said Carla Wight, David's wife, "and to know how much he was missed while he was away."

Wight said that even though the surgeries he underwent to help with his initial injury helped with his pain, he got repeated infections.

"We tried different approaches," he said. "You don't ever want to give up, but at some point in time, you say, 'Where's the end of this thing?'"

Tuesday, however, was a stark contrast to what Wight called "solitary confinement" of his hospital stay: A parade of some hundred people or so drove by his home in Anchorage just to say, "Hello."

"There's a lot to live for," said Wight. "At one point in time they told me I had three months - during the cancer. Not going to happen. I got a good family. You saw the neighborhood."

And the surprise was at least mostly a success.

"Somebody let it slip that it was a drive by," Wight laughed. "They told me not to tell my wife, so I forgot about it until the cars came up the street. Then I figured it out!"

Darrell Vincek, who helped put together the event, said whether or not the event was a surprise, everyone seemed pleased with it.

"Even if he knew," he said, "the amount of people here was just incredible."

