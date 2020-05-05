For self-employed Alaskans, state says relief is coming soon

For self-employed people, freelancers and independent contractors, the COVID-19 pandemic is the first time in United States history that they could qualify for unemployment assistance. However, those out of work because of the coronavirus have been waiting for weeks as the government adjusts to the new program.

“A lot of stuff I do is event photography. It’s not glamorous or anything, but there’s always events and the last two months there’s been zero events,” freelance photographer Kerry Tasker said. “So the last few months I’ve had quite a few things cancel. There were few commercial projects that got pushed back or canceled entirely.”

Tasker says he applied for unemployment assistance as soon as it was made available for self-employed individuals, but his experience has been the same as many others in similar positions.

“Every week I get a letter saying that I’ve been denied. Even though I’m told those letters mean I’m doing it correctly and I just need to wait, but I’m still waiting,” Tasker said. “It’s pretty frustrating. I understand that they’re pushing something new through a system that wasn’t designed to handle this, and the load on them is probably enormous. But you know we’ve been waiting six weeks now. Still nothing.”

Tasker says his financial plan would allow him to go for some time without working and he is still receiving payment from work done over before coronavirus disrupted the economy.

“The things I get paid for are things I’ve done months ago,” Tasker said. “So I’m OK right now, but three or four months from now, it could be a totally different story. So it’ll be a delayed hit for me.”

Patsy Westcott, director of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Division of Employment and Training Services, says everyone who is self-employed or in the gig economy who has applied for assistance is receiving a rejection letter while the state updates its program.

“Our guidance to them is to file their weekly claim certifications anyway because at the point in which we are able to get the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program up and running we will pay them benefits under that program if they fall into that sector,” Westcott said.

Westcott says the state got the application for the PUA online last Friday.

Individuals will still need to file a claim for regular unemployment insurance. Westcott says the program will payout benefits retroactively to the point where the applicant was no longer able to work because of COVID-19.

“A lot of pieces are going to go to production towards the end of this week. I would love to be able to say definitively that it’ll be Thursday or it’ll be Friday, but I can’t say the specific day at this time but it will be later this week,” Westcott said.

Even though relief could be in sight, for freelancers like Tasker, the economic toll of the coronavirus could linger much longer.

“We were all kind of sitting on this thin ice, and we didn’t realize quite how thin it all was,” Tasker said. “As soon as something like this shuts everything down, having to rely on other people or a federal check is no fun. It’s not something anyone wants to do.”

