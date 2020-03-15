Former Alaska First Lady Bella Hammond has died

Former Alaska First Lady Bella Hammond has passed away.

Bella Hammond was the wife of former Alaska Governor, Jay Hammond, who passed away in 2005.

According to her obituary, Hammond passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, February 29. She was 87 years old.

As First Lady, Hammond established the First Lady's Volunteer Award program in 1975 to recognize volunteers who have displayed extraordinary personal commitment and invested a significant amount of time to benefit their communities.

Jay Hammond served as Alaska's governor from 1974 to 1982.

According to her obituary, Hammond is survived by her daughters, Heidi and Dana Hammond; grandchildren, Lauren and Jay Stanford; stepdaughter, Wendy Hammond; and Wendy's son, Nick Wam.

