Former Alaska legislator hired by state revenue department

The Alaska Department of Revenue has hired a former Republican state senator to work with two state corporations.

Alaska's Energy Desk reported Anna MacKinnon began working last week as a special assistant to department Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney.

MacKinnon will join the boards of the Alaska Energy Authority and the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority.

Deputy Commissioner Mike Barnhill says the department is looking for special projects that fit MacKinnon's areas of expertise, likely in the treasury and tax divisions.

The Eagle River resident did not seek reelection at the end of her Senate term in 2018.