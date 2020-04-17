Former Bethel elementary school principal indicted on two new charges

Chris Carmichael, the former principal of Gladys Jung Elementary in Bethel, was charged with two additional counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree on April 9.

These two new charges involve Carmichael allegedly groping two different children under the age of 16 on their breasts.

One incident happened between August 2017 and May 2018, the other occurred around February 9, 2018, charging documents say.

Carmichael was arrested initially by the FBI on December 11, 2019.

He was later indicted on four counts, for charges that include Carmichael allegedly texting an undercover agent he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, urging her to engage in masturbation and asking her to send photos. He is also charged with attempted transfer of obscene content to a minor and two counts of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Carmichael was then released from prison on January 1, 2020 after meeting bail conditions.

This is a developing story

