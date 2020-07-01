ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A former Walmart Inc. store in Juneau that has been vacant since 2016 is for sale in Alaska at a significantly reduced price. KTOO-FM reported the asking price for the building in Juneau is $6 million, about $2.3 million below the value placed on the property by the city assessor’s office. The assessor’s office values the building in the Lemon Creek area at more than $8,2 million. The building was remodeled in 2008 before becoming a Walmart. Property broker Angie Nolan says the price was set to make the building obtainable. Juneau's city manager and mayor say the property should remain private.
Former Walmart building in Juneau for sale at reduced price
By Digital News Team |
Posted: Wed 9:39 AM, Jul 01, 2020