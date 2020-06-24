Former firefighter, 6-year-old daughter named as Seward Highway crash victims

Anchorage Police say a 65-year-old and his 6-year-old daughter were killed in a crash on the Seward Highway Monday evening.

Police identified the two as Michael F. Witman and Aviendha D. Witman.

The two were killed in a crash on the Seward Highway after police say a northbound Subaru crossed into the southbound lane, striking the Witmans' Jeep head-on. The Jeep then rolled and was T-boned by a Volvo driving behind it.

A woman and another girl, also in the Witman family, were also in the car and taken to the hospital, police said.

The Chugiak Volunteer Fire Department identified Witman as a former Chugiak firefighter, saying he'd served the Chugiak community for 17 years and had just left the department 8 months ago to spend more time with his family.

The Department of Transportation confirms that the crash occurred inside of a construction zone where lowered speed limit signs were present. However, the collision happened on a completed portion of road.

A DOT spokewperson said the construction project that the wreck happened near has been underway for three years and should be completed in the fall. The goal of the construction is to make the road safer by creating larger shoulders, straightening out parts of the road geometry, and adding more passing lanes.

