Former Lawmaker Bob Lynn passes away at 87

Former Alaska State House Rep. Bob Lynn has passed away at age 87. Lynn represented House District 31 as a Republican from 2003 to 2016.

Several current House Representatives are mourning his passing including Rep. Dave Talerico of Healy.

“Bob Lynn was my friend and a mentor. I was so fortunate to not only serve on the State Affairs committee when he was the Chairman, but we were neighbors on the first floor of the Capitol,” Talerico said. “We shared the same birthday and enjoyed our celebration together for a couple of years. Bob’s life was full of family, friends and great adventure and accomplishment. I will always treasure the time I spent with him. He will be missed but never forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with Bob’s family.”

Gov. Mike Dunleavy said that all Alaska state flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday and Thursday to honor Lynn.

“Bob Lynn embodied the Alaskan spirit, representing his district in South Anchorage for fourteen years with pride. A Vietnam veteran, Bob served his country and his state with dedication and continued to advocate for Alaskan veterans as he served from the Legislature," Dunleavy said. "There is no question that Bob lived a full life and left a lasting impact on all who knew him."

Lynn was awarded the Bronze Star and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry for his service in the U.S. Air Force. While serving in the Alaska House of Representatives, he was chair of the Military and Veterans' Affairs Committee from 2005 to 2006 and the chair of the State Affairs Committee from 2007 to 2008 according to the legislature's website.

