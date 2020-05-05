Fort Wainwright soldier dies in Iraq

The Department of Defense has announced a Fort Wainwright soldier has died in Erbil, Iraq during a non-combat related incident on May 4th.

U.S. Army officials say 23-year-old Sgt. Christopher Wesley Curry was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

Curry was from Terre Haute, Indiana.

“Sgt. Curry joined Charlie Company in April 2019 and immediately became a part of our Army family. His technical expertise enabled the unit to deploy from Alaska in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and his continued effort eased the Company's transition while in theater,” said Lt. Col. Jimmy Howell, 3-21 Infantry commander. “Sgt. Curry's incessant optimism was the hallmark of his personality, and often provided respite for others during times of stress.”

The incident is under investigation.

