Four state ferries to return to service

In anticipation of the return to service for MV Tustumena, MV LeConte, MV Kennicott and MV Matanuska, The Alaska Marine Highway Service has released schedules for the vessels.

According to an AMHS press release, starting June 2nd, the MV Tustumena will depart from Homer with a round-trip to Seldovia with a late evening departure to Kodiak for the first Aleutian Chain run.

The MV LeConte will retune to service June 17. It will provide service to Hoonah, Gustavus, Tenakee, Angoon, and Kake as well as Lynn Canal.

Starting June 25, the MV Kennicott will leave from Ketchikan southbound to Bellingham where it will then makes stops in Ketchikan, Juneau, Yakutat, and Whittier and provide service to the communities of Prince William Sound every other week.

The MV Matanuska will retune to service July 1. It will make stops in Sitka every other week and includes service to Kake.

The Alaska Marine Highway Service says on June 7, the MV Tazlina will discontinue service and remain in Auke Bay. Also, AMHS says "Due to reduced travel demand, it is not feasible for AMHS to operate the MV Columbia at this time."

Meanwhile, AMHS says the MV Lituya will start providing limited service from Ketchikan to Hollis. This is to help those who used the Inter-Island Ferry Authority.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

