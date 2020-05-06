Four easy steps to help prevent your glasses from fogging up while wearing a mask

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you wear glasses, you know the struggle of wearing a mask or anything covering your face and having your glasses fog up.
Thankfully, two doctors are sharing some much-needed advice on how to prevent your foggy vision.
- Wash your hands with soap and water
- Wet you glasses and lather soap on your lens
- Rinse your glasses under warm water
- Gently dry your glasses
If you tried out the steps and it worked, let us know! If you have any other tips, let us know. You can email web@ktuu.com.
