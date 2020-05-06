Four easy steps to help prevent your glasses from fogging up while wearing a mask

If you wear glasses, you know the struggle of wearing a mask or anything covering your face and having your glasses fog up.

Thankfully, two doctors are sharing some much-needed advice on how to prevent your foggy vision.

Wash your hands with soap and water

Wet you glasses and lather soap on your lens

Rinse your glasses under warm water

Gently dry your glasses

If you tried out the steps and it worked, let us know! If you have any other tips, let us know. You can email web@ktuu.com.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

