Four easy steps to help prevent your glasses from fogging up while wearing a mask

By  | 
Posted:

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you wear glasses, you know the struggle of wearing a mask or anything covering your face and having your glasses fog up.

Thankfully, two doctors are sharing some much-needed advice on how to prevent your foggy vision.

  1. Wash your hands with soap and water

  2. Wet you glasses and lather soap on your lens

  3. Rinse your glasses under warm water

  4. Gently dry your glasses

If you tried out the steps and it worked, let us know! If you have any other tips, let us know. You can email web@ktuu.com.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus