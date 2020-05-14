Four new COVID-19 announced by DHSS, 3 in Anchorage and 1 in Tok

The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting four new COVID-19 cases in Alaska for Thursday.

The total case count now is 387, with 339 recovered cases and 10 deaths.

Three of the cases are in Anchorage with the other in Tok.

As of May 13, 2020, there are 38 active cases of the coronavirus in Alaska.

Municipality of Anchorage: 198



Anchorage: 176

Chugiak: 6

Eagle River: 13

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 24



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 4

Kenai: 6

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok:2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Nome Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 52



Juneau: 29

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

