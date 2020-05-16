Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in four Alaska communities Saturday

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in four Alaska communities by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Saturday, bringing Alaska's cumulative case count to 392.

One new case was reported in Anchorage, one case in Chugiak, one case in Homer, and one case in the Bethel Census Area.

DHSS said in a release Saturday that another case was discovered in Dillingham Friday involving an out-of-state individual who had recently arrived to Dillingham for a seasonal job at Trident Seafoods.

The case was discovered when several workers quarantining at the same location were tested for COVID-19 following the end of their 14-day quarantine period Friday.

DHSS says the worker who tested positive was immediately isolated from the other workers, and that while the worker does not require hospitalization, Trident Seafoods is arranging transport for the worker to leave Dillingham Saturday out of an abundance of caution. The workers who were quarantined with the individual for the last 14 days will now have to observe another 14-day quarantine to prevent possible re-transmission in Dillingham.

According to Dillingham Public Health Nurse Gina Carpenter, the workers arrived as a group, immediately traveled to their designated quarantine location, and have not had any contact with the community since their arrival, with groceries and other necessities delivered to them in isolation.

Because the case involves a non-resident, it is not included in the state case count.

There are currently 38 active cases of Alaska residents in the state.

One case was reported as recovered Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 344. Recovered cases are not subtracted from the state's total case count, which is cumulative.

33,281 tests have been completed statewide — 4.55% of the total population.

Municipality of Anchorage: 201



Anchorage: 178

Chugiak: 7

Eagle River: 13

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 25



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 5

Kenai: 6

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 52



Juneau: 29

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 2



Bethel: 1

Other: 1

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.