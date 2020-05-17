Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in four Alaska communities Sunday

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in four Alaska communities by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Sunday, bringing Alaska's cumulative case count to 396.

Two of the four new cases are in Anchorage, one new case in Homer, and one new case in Juneau.

No additional cases were reported as recovered Sunday. The total number of recoveries remains at 344. Recovered cases are not subtracted from the state's total case count, which is cumulative.

34,651 tests have been completed statewide as of the latest 24-hour reporting period — 4.74% of the total population.

Municipality of Anchorage: 203



Anchorage: 180

Chugiak: 7

Eagle River: 13

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 26



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 6

Kenai: 6

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 53



Juneau: 30

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 2



Bethel: 1

Other: 1

