Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in three Alaska communities Saturday

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in three Alaska communities by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Saturday, bringing Alaska's cumulative case count to 408.

Two new cases are in Wasilla, one new case in Nome, and one new case in the Northwest Arctic Borough.

Two additional cases were reported as recovered Saturday, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 358. Recovered cases are not subtracted from the state's total case count, which is cumulative.

There are currently 40 active cases of Alaska residents in the state.

42,351 tests have been completed statewide as of the latest 24-hour reporting period — 5.59% of the total state population.

Municipality of Anchorage: 206



Anchorage: 183

Chugiak: 7

Eagle River: 13

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 26



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 5

Kenai: 6

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Other: 1

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 24



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 14

Willow: 1

Northern Census Area: 3



Nome: 3

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Other: 2

Southeast Alaska: 54



Juneau: 30

Douglas: 1

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 2



Bethel: 1

Other: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1



Other: 1

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.