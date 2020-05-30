Four new cases, one one non-resident case of COVID-19 reported by DHSS Saturday

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in four Alaska communities Saturday, bringing Alaska's cumulative case count to 434. One new case is reported in Anchorage, another in Wasilla, one in Homer, and one in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

According to DHSS one new non-resident case was recorded Friday in the Bristol Bay Borough. Camai Community Health Center reported two cases detected Friday. According to DHSS, these cases are not borough residents. One individual is a nonresident and the other is an Alaska resident with permanent residence outside the region. DHSS officials say the two individuals are not seafood industry workers. The two have been in quarantine since arriving to the borough, and are in self-isolation.

No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported Saturday. Recovered cases now total 368, including one new recovered case from Friday.

