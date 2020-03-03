Four-time champion Jeff King recovering from emergency surgery, will not run 2020 Iditarod

Musher Jeff King will not race in the 2020 Iditarod after undergoing emergency surgery for a hernia and perforated intestine, according to a post on his Husky Homestead Facebook page. It was a development confirmed to KTUU by those who work at King’s kennel.

The kennel's Facebook post noted that King was speaking at an Iditapod event at Beartooth’s Pub and Grill in Anchorage on Monday when he reportedly experienced abdominal pain and went to the hospital.

“After a long evening and a successful emergency surgery for a hernia and perforated intestine, he is recovering and being very well taken care of by the excellent staff at Providence Health & Services Alaska,” the Facebook post from Husky Homestead said in part.

Husky Homestead says the kennel is weighing options for what to do with King’s Iditarod dog team, including the possibility of the team being run by another musher, but added, "as you can imagine, there are many details to work out at this point."

The 4-time Iditarod champion also asked fans to reconsider sending cards and flowers, instead requesting fans consider donating to their favorite non-profits.

