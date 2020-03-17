Fourth Alaskan tests positive for COVID-19 in Ketchikan

A fourth person in Alaska has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, according to a release from the Ketchikan Gateway Borough.

A release from the Ketchikan Emergency Operations Center Tuesday said the Borough was informed by DHSS that the man has a history of travel to the Lower 48. The person self-isolated once they experienced symptoms. The patient, a Ketchikan Gateway Borough employee, was tested through a Ketchikan clinic, the release says.

The Borough says its White Cliff Building has closed until further notice and will be commercially disinfected inside and out. Employees who had contact with the person will self-isolate for at least 14 days.

The borough says health officials have contacted the man and will monitor his condition to ensure self-isolation. People who may have come into contact with him will be notified and isolated as appropriate, the borough says.

The Ketchikan Gateway Borough urges people to follow CDC recommendations for handwashing, social distancing and other preventative measures.

