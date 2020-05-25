Free COVID-19 testing site in Eagle River opens Wednesday

Free COVID-19 testing is being offered in Eagle River for people who register online at the Kroger Health testing link.

Area residents that want a COVID-19 test first have to use the virtual screening tool on the Kroger Health site that is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The tool will ask if you have any of the CDC's life-threatening symptoms, which state you are located in and if you have any other symptoms before allowing you to schedule a COVID-19 test.

The Eagle River drive up testing is estimated to have the capacity for 125 vehicles a day and results are available within 48 hours of a test.

"We’re proud to make COVID-19 testing more accessible to the people of Alaska. Testing is vital in protecting our communities from the impacts of the COVID-19 illness,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy in a prepared statement.

The Eagle River testing site will be using self-administered nasal swabs that will allow patients to remain in their cars for the duration of their appointment.

The testing will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alliance Christian Fellowship Church at 16620 Brooks Loop. Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 1-888-852-2567.

