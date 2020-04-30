Free hand sanitizer for Juneau residents at Alaska Brewing Company

Starting Thursday, residents of Juneau can get 12 ounces of free hand sanitizer at the Alaska Brewing Company, the City and Borough of Juneau of said in a press release.

Residents need to bring their own bottles to the filling station and are advised to bring an old detergent bottle or non-food container.

There are three filling stations that are open from 9-11 a.m. April 30-May 2 and again May 5-9. The filling station is located at 5364 Commercial Blvd. and Juneau city and borough staff will be present to direct people to the filling stations.

Businesses that are interested in picking up sanitizer can purchase up to one gallon by calling 907-780-5911.

Those who need assistance in getting the sanitizer can fill out this request form.

