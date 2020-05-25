Free, online quarantine reports for Alaskan companies

BP Alaska donated the code for out-of-state employees to self report online quarantine reports.

The program can be used for people who travel to Alaska for work, which includes everyone from fishermen to slope workers. It can be used for a company with just a handful of employees or ones with several hundred workers.

Workers will take their own temperature, enter it into the online program, as well as list any symptoms they may have.

Jerome Leveque, a Subsurface Information Manager for BP Alaska says the benefit of the program is that it limits contact between workers who arrive to the state during their 14 day quarantine.

"We had our medical service provider going door to door for everyone in quarantine. That was quit extensive. Now we are able to do it digitally and what that does is our medical team, and support teams, have the information right there, and then its a lot easier to track individuals," Leveque said.

To get the code email Resource Data at info@resourcedata.com.