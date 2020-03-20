We get a mix of March weather this weekend. Southcentral sees snow, and rain for Saturday. The storm moves through leaving 2-3 inches of snow for Anchorage.
Sunday, sunshine is on the weather outlook as a ridge of high pressure builds into the state.
Wet spring snow on Saturday, back to sunshine for Sunday
By Jackie Purcell |
Posted: Fri 7:15 PM, Mar 20, 2020
