Friday is last day to watch JBER flyover honoring COVID-19 first responders

Aircraft from the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard at JBER will fly throughout Alaska on Friday in honor of COVID-19 first responders and essential workers. The flyover will take place from Southcentral to Southeast Alaska. The flyovers are a part of the Air Force Salutes approved training mission which has taken place nationwide.

Four F-22s will pass over Eagle River, Whittier, Seward, Homer, Soldotna, Kenai, Nikiski, Sterling, Girdwood and Anchorage. JBER has released an estimated timetable of flight locations but said they are subject to change. The F-22s will pass Eagle River at 1:31 p.m., Seward at 1:55 p.m., Kenai at 2:29 p.m., Girdwood at 2:46 p.m. and Anchorage at 3:10 p.m.

Two C-17s will fly above Wasilla, Palmer, Valdez, Cordova, Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka Petersburg and Wrangell. The C-17s are planned to reach Wasilla at 10:10 a.m., Cordova at 10:45 a.m., Juneau at noon, Ketchikan at 12:40 p.m. and Sitka at 1:20 p.m.

Finally a flight that was scheduled to happen Tuesday but was postponed due to weather will happen over Bethel, Nome and Kotzebue. The area will see an HC-130J and a KC-135. The aircraft are expected to fly over Bethel at 12:15 p.m., Nome at 1:15 p.m. and Kotzebue at 2:15 p.m.

The first flyover happened on Wednesday over Eagle River and the valley. Alaskans frequently come out in large crowds for airshows and one of the most popular ones in the state, the Arctic Thunder airshow at JBER, is still scheduled to happen from July 11-12. The event is free to the public and has demonstration flights from the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, JBER's F-22s and C-17s.

